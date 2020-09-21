Homage Senior Services to host virtual community forum Sept. 22 for local, state candidates

Registration is open for Homage Senior Services’ first virtual town hall candidate forum, set for Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 4-6 p.m.

A total of 27 local and state candidates are scheduled to address issues regarding older adults and people with disabilities. The event will take place on Zoom and will also be streamed on various social media channels.

The forum will be moderated by Dr. Janice Greene and Ron Vivion.

Greene is a retired economic development and intelligence strategist for Boeing Commercial Airplanes Supplier Management. She is currently president and CEO of Women Business Enterprise National Council.Vivion is a Snohomish County resident and volunteer for Snohomish County Veterans Assistance Fund Executive Board, Snohomish County Chemical Dependency/Mental Health Tax Program Advisory Board, Washington State Council on Aging and the Dementia Action Collaborative.

To learn more or register, visit homage.org/advocacy. After registering, a link to attend the forum will be sent to each attendee’s inbox.

Questions for candidates may be sent to advocacy@homage.org. Attendees will also be required to submit their name, city and district.