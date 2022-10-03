Home + Work: Back to school isn’t just for kids

One day you’re enjoying an ice-cold lemonade on a sunny patio basking in the sunshine, and the next, you’re in the “put on a sweater in the morning and regret it by the afternoon” stage… read: FALL and all the back to school chaos it brings with it! Now that you’ve gotten the kids settled at their schools and into a routine, why not take a look at some learning options for Y-O-U?

We have many options in various learning sectors in our area. Take a gander at our suggestions and see if anything tickles your fancy.

Need to settle your mind and learn how to relax a little better? Check out the free meditation class at Seattle Meditation Center in Mountlake Terrace. Mary Ann at Woodway Wellness is also a great option if you’re into the spiritual aspect of this practice. She can teach you about breathwork, bodywork, and sound healing as well as provide these services to you.

If traditional learning is more your style, we have a great college with a veritable candy shop of adult learning courses that you can check out here. Edmonds College has something for everyone, from language courses to jazz and salsa band and even a CSI forensics class.

Speaking of band class, if rock and roll inspires you to bring out the air guitar, School of Rock Lynnwood is a great option for you. You can take private or group lessons, and they even put on shows throughout the year so you can showcase your talents that now extend far beyond air guitar. Lessons are available starting from age 6, so you and your kiddos can even attend classes at the same time, should the schedules align!

Okay, jocks—listen up! There’s something here for you, too. Whether your jam is individual exercise (might we suggest the new Pure Barre in Lynnwood or Juicy Power Yoga in Mountlake Terrace), competitive exercise (Orange Theory in Lynnwood), or traditional sports (Harbor Square Tennis or racquetball at Mountlake Terrace Recreation Center), our area is chock-full of places to keep your body movin’ and groovin’!

If you’d rather learn from the comfort of your own home, there are many business owners who have online courses. Learn the art of Lash Extensions from Edmonds’ own MacKenzie Graham or how to master your website or blog search engine optimization (SEO) from local Marissa Pederson.

We hope you find something that piques your interest, and we can’t wait to hear about all of your educational adventures. Now, go forth and explore all of the wonderful growth opportunities our community has to offer.

Never stop learning! Xo, Emilie & Whitney

— By Emilie Given and Whitney Popa

Emilie Given is a virtual assistant agency owner in Lynnwood, and Whitney Popa is a writer and communications consultant in Edmonds. They write this column together to share work-from-home ideas. They love where they live and are grateful the virtual world allows them to achieve more work/life harmony. They also co-host a weekly podcast where they share their entrepreneurship journeys while learning about those of others. You can learn more about Emilie here and more about Whitney here.