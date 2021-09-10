HomeStreet Bank provides $5K to support Edmonds College students facing homelessness

HomeStreet Bank recently donated $5,000 to Edmonds College’s Project Home Association (PHA), which provides rental and hotel assistance to students facing homelessness. The donation marks 12 years of support from HomeStreet Bank.

“HomeStreet Bank is committed to being an active member in the communities we serve,” said Marilla Sargent, vice president and branch manager of the local Mountlake Terrace office. “In 2020, HomeStreet Bank donated $1 million to local non-profit organizations and our employees recorded 7,000 hours of volunteer time with 280 charities across our footprint.”

“HomeStreet Bank’s enduring support has helped our students stay housed, continue their studies, and pursue their dreams,” said EC President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “We are incredibly grateful.”

PHA is under the direction of the Center for Student Engagement and Leadership (CSEL), Housing and Residence Life, and the Project Home Ambassador Student Club. It meets regularly to review scholarship applications and make awards. Last year, it provided 18 scholarships to students totaling approximately $20,000.

The college’s other efforts to address students’ basic needs include the campus food pantry, emergency funding provided through the EC Foundation and Student Emergency Assistance Grant, and housing assistance through Supporting Students Experiencing Homelessness (SSEH) Grant.