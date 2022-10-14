Honor lost loved ones at Day of the Dead event Oct. 29 at Lynnwood Convention Center

The WAGRO Foundation in collaboration with the City of Lynnwood invites the community to its free, fifth annual event to celebrate the Day of the Dead, one of the most important Mexican holidays. Traditionally celebrated on Nov. 1 or 2, it is a time for families to honor and celebrate their ancestors. People also dress as catrinas (skeletons) and write poems (often satirical) called calaveritas literarias (literary skulls).

This Day of the Dead celebration features a contest of altars, catrinas and calaveritas literarias and is calling for contestants. A panel of judges will determine the winners in each category for first, second and third place, each of which include monetary prizes.

Those interested in participating in the contest must apply no later than Oct. 22 by emailing wagrofoundation@ gmail.com.

All are invited to visit and contribute their own ofrenda (offering) to the Community Altar that will be exhibited at the front of the event entrance. Attendees are encouraged to place a photo or memento on the “Día de los Muertos” community altar.

This year’s event will feature art, music, food, raffles, competitions and kid’s activities. Music will feature world-renowned singer-songwriter Paco Diez from Spain.

Everyone in the community, regardless of background, is welcome to honor a lost family member, friend, pet or even a historical figure who is important to them.

The event will take place from noon-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Lynnwood Convention Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W.

Contact Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby for more information at 206-850-2329.