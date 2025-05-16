Honor the fallen at Lynnwood Memorial Day ceremony at Veterans Park

The City of Lynnwood will host a Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 26 to honor the lives of those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in Lynnwood: 44th Avenue West and Veterans Way (194th Street Southwest).

The ceremony will include music, a wreath laying and a rifle salute. Local veterans groups — Lynnwood American Legion Post 37 and Lynnwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1040 — are sponsoring the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Visit the city’s website for more information.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.