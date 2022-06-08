Hops n’ Drops hosting silent auction to support Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County

Lynnwood Hops n’ Drops is serving up its best pub grub for anyone looking to dine with friends of Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County. Dinner will take place alongside the pub’s silent auction fundraiser, which is aimed at helping families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.

All proceeds from the silent auction and 20% of the restaurant’s sales that night will go to Habitat for Humanity of Snohomish County, as long as diners mention to their server that they are there for the Habitat event.

From June 8-14, diners will be able to compete for a variety of gift baskets, including a Nintendo Switch gaming package, spa day excursion and rock-climbing experience, among others. Bidding ends at 8 p.m. during Hops n’ Drops’ June 14 wrap-up dinner.

The restaurant is located at 19702 Highway 99, Lynnwood, next to LA Fitness.