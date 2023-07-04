Hot dogs, pie and fireworks: Third of July celebration at Ballinger Park

Blowing bubbles.
Hammock time.
Looking for a spot of their own.
Angel posing with a hat he made.
Double the fun.
The park was filled with families.
Taking a walk.
All decked out.
A family was about to have hot dogs for dinner. This man said, “Come back in two minutes and I’ll have one ready for you.” But I forgot, to be frank.
The new Hazel Miller Universally Accessible Playground had plenty of use.
The pie-eating contest.

A crowd gathered at Ballinger Park Monday evening for the City of Mountlake Terrace’s annual Third of July celebration.

The party started at 6 p.m. with a DJ, a pie-eating contest and outdoor games, followed by a fireworks show over the lake at 10 p.m.

Attendees were also able to enjoy the recently completed park trail and playground.

— Park photos and video by David Carlos
Fireworks photos by Teresa Wippel

