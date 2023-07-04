Hot dogs, pie and fireworks: Third of July celebration at Ballinger Park

A crowd gathered at Ballinger Park Monday evening for the City of Mountlake Terrace’s annual Third of July celebration.
The party started at 6 p.m. with a DJ, a pie-eating contest and outdoor games, followed by a fireworks show over the lake at 10 p.m.
Attendees were also able to enjoy the recently completed park trail and playground.
— Park photos and video by David Carlos
Fireworks photos by Teresa Wippel
