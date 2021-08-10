Hot weather expected later this week, and here are tips for keeping cool

Snohomish County residents are encouraged to be prepared for hotter temperatures startingThursday and lasting into the weekend.

Snohomish County is part of the excessive heat watch issued by the National Weather Service for much of Washington state. Temperatures are likely to exceed 95 degrees F in parts of the county. These temperatures can become dangerous to vulnerable individuals and pets who are unable to stay cool.

Those who are especially vulnerable to heat-related illness include infants and young children, older adults, anyone with pre-existing or chronic medical conditions, people with limited mobility, and pregnant women.

There are locations throughout the county where people can go to stay cool. A list of cooling stations is available atwww.snohd.org/weather. They include local libraries, malls, outdoor spray parks and senior centers. Note that this list may be updated throughout the summer.

Cooling stations can include locations such as public libraries, spray parks, malls and community centers. Remember that people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to wear masks in public indoor spaces, and new guidance recommends that vaccinated individuals wear their masks as well. Some locations are taking extra safety precautions and may require masks and physical distancing for all.

Heat can strain the body even with short exposure. The dangers of high temperatures should not be underestimated. The following tips can help prevent heat-related illness:

Stay hydrated with water

Take frequent breaks in activity, and avoid strenuous activity indoors or outdoors in high temperatures

Avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day (usually 3-6 p.m.) and limit sun exposure

Use cold washcloths on neck or wrists

Close doors of unused rooms and close curtains or blinds to keep heat out

Avoid or limit use of ovens, stoves, or other appliances that increase indoor temperatures

In extreme heat, a fan should not be relied on as the only method of cooling

Never leave a child, an individual with limited mobility, or pets unattended in a vehicle. When not in use, lock vehicles so children cannot climb inside and become trapped.

Know the signs of heat-related illness and what to do

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are both dangerous. Heat stroke is a medical emergency and 911 should be called if someone is exhibiting signs. These include: high body temperature (103 F or higher); hot, red, dry, or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; loss of consciousness.

A flyer with more information on signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion is available in multiple languages at www.snohd.org/weather.