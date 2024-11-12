House of Wisdom has opening on board of directors

The Lynnwood-based House of Wisdom is seeking a dedicated, strategic and mission-driven individual to join its board of directors. Board members play an essential role in shaping the community organization’s direction, guiding its growth and advocating for equitable education opportunities for marginalized students.

House of Wisdom focuses on underserved, especially within immigrant and refugee communities, through accessible and inclusive education such as free math and English tutoring, coding and English tutoring support for adults English learners. The nonprofit supports over 150 students across the cities of Bothell, Edmonds, Everett, Lake City, Marysville, Bothell, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

The organization is looking for those who have a passion for education and empowerment, prior board or nonprofit leadership experience, and familiarity with issues impacting immigrant and refugee communities. The time commitment is five to six hours monthly, including board meetings.

To apply, submit a resume and cover letter outlining your interest and qualifications to Ahmad Hilal Abid, House of Wisdom founder, at ahmadhilal@thehouseofwisdomwa.org. The House of Wisdom is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion, and welcomes candidates from all backgrounds.