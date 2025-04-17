House of Wisdom seeks volunteer tutors for elementary, middle school students

The House of Wisdom, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing free educational support to underserved communities, is seeking volunteers to join its growing network of volunteer tutors (English, math, science) in the Edmonds School District.

The House of Wisdom was founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide homework tutoring — initially to 20 immigrant students. It now serves over 150 students — primarily in elementary and middle school –through tutoring, mentorship and leadership development programs.

Flexible scheduling is available for volunteers, and all hours are eligible for service learning and community service credit.

“Our volunteers are the heartbeat of our mission — they empower the next generation of leaders,” said House of Wisdom Founder and President Ahmad Hilal Abid.

Volunteers receive training, mentorship and the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in their communities.

To learn more or sign up, email laith@thehouseofwisdomwa.org or by phone at 206-681-3223