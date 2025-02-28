House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month for February 2025

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant high school and college students. Monthly, we will be featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.

Students of the month

Abu Bakr

Abu Bakr is a student who attends Edmonds-Woodway High School and comes to the House of Wisdom to get help with his English homework. He enjoys many different sports such as badminton, volleyball and football. Through hard work and dedication, Abu Bakr has shown himself to be a committed student who is always willing to learn.

Julian

Julian is a student at Einstein Middle School who has been attending the House of Wisdom for several months now for math tutoring. He has shown great improvement in his math skills and is always trying to improve them in any way he can. We hope to see his continued growth in the months to come.

Tutors of the month

Kaitlyn

Kaitlyn is a student at the University of Washington pursuing a degree in education studies. Some of her hobbies include writing and doing different kinds of art. Another thing she enjoys doing is dyeing her hair different colors. Over the months that she has been a part of the House of Wisdom, she has helped many students with their schoolwork and made a major impact on their lives.

Savannah

Savannah is a Running Start student at Cascadia College who is pursuing a degree in psychology. Some of her hobbies include reading, poetry and photography. Having joined the House of Wisdom in January, Savannah hopes to make a difference in the community and help students.