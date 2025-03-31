House of Wisdom students and tutors of the month for March 2025

The My Neighborhood News Network has launched a partnership with the House of Wisdom, a Lynnwood-based nonprofit supporting immigrant students. Monthly, we will be featuring students and tutors in the House of Wisdom program. The goal is to showcase local youth and their aspirations for the future.

You can learn more about the House of Wisdom in our previous story here.

Students of the month

Sandra

Sandra is a bright and creative student who loves building things and dreams of using these skills to become an engineer. She attends Olivia Park School in Everett and her family is from Mexico. She is always looking forward to the art activities and drawing sessions after tutoring. She has been going to the House of Wisdom for the past few years and we are amazed by her improvement in her English skills.

Susana

Susana is a long-term student who enjoys drawing and reading. She also attends Olivia Park School in Everett and loves spending time with friends, whether that’s dancing or going camping. We are proud of her amazing growth in our coding classes and her increased confidence. Community is important to her and she values the sense of belonging House of Wisdom provides.

Tutors of the month

Ellie

Ellie is passionate about making education more accessible through technology and is currently applying to majors at the University of Washington, either in informatics or education studies. In her free time, she enjoys watching TV and crocheting. She loves tutoring math because of its logical structure and enjoys helping students grasp difficult concepts.

Natally

Natally Celaya-Martinez is a third-year undergraduate student at the University of Washington in Seattle, studying biology (physiology) on the pre-med track. Though she recently joined House of Wisdom, she is already passionate about its mission and dedicated to serving the community. She is committed to becoming a physician who advocates for and supports underrepresented and immigrant communities.