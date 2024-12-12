House of Wisdom to resume free computer coding classes for disadvantaged students in 2025

Lynnwood nonprofit House of Wisdom will resume free coding classes for immigrants, refugees and other disadvantaged students due to a high level of interest. The program serves students in grades 5 to 8 who are unable to afford these in-demand classes on their own.

Assistant Director of Programs Hithesh Gopal and Student Project Manager Cai Ren Pei will teach the coding language Python using a learning platform called Scratch. Students receive an individualized learning experience that includes one-on-one time with their tutors. House of Wisdom also provides laptops for student use during coding sessions.

“At House of Wisdom, our mission is to bridge the gap in education inequality by making the most expensive educational services accessible and free for our underserved, immigrant and refugee students and communities,” said House of Wisdom Founder and President Ahmad Halil Abid.

While the program provides opportunities for students, it is also a rewarding experience for their tutors. House of Wisdom tutors consist of college students and other community members who value the chance to give back to their community.

Classes will be offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Jan. 9, from 4:15 – 5:45 p.m. at the following locations:

Edmonds College, 6600 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood

The Village on Casino Road: 14 E. Casino Rd., Everett

For more information or to register for coding classes, email Cai Ren Pei at houseofwisdom.class@gmail.com or text 425-766-2864.