Housing Authority of Snohomish County to host resource fair with warm-up kits, medical van

The Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) will host a resource fair Thursday, Jan. 23.

It begins at 10 a.m. and ends around 3 p.m. at 12711 Fourth Ave. W. in Everett. The resource fair will happen at the same time as the county’s annual Point-in-Time (PIT) count.

The PIT count is when the Snohomish County Human Services Department, community and human service providers count individuals and families experiencing homelessness in emergency shelters, transitional housing or at places unintended for habitation.

The data collected helps secure federal and state funding to tackle homelessness. Those interested in helping with the count can contact Snoco-PITCount@snoco.org or 425-388-3922.



The resource fair will feature Homage Senior Services, Domestic Violence Services, Sound Pathways, Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW) and Care-A-Van.

“We’re hopeful that this initiative will make a real difference in the lives of those we serve and contribute to reducing homelessness in our community,” Jodie Halsne, HASCO’s tenant based assistance director, said in a news release.

Attendees can expect warm-up kits from HASCO. It will consist of hand warmers, emergency blankets, knit hats, gloves and socks. The organization will also provide winter clothing and light refreshments.

Homage Senior Services will have a resource guide outlining the organization’s services regarding nutrition, health and wellness and transportation, among other topics.

Care-A-Van will operate a medical van for vaccinations, blood pressure and glucose screenings.

Domestic Violence Services will offer resources for intimate partner violence. VOAWW will offer resources on 211, crisis care, shelters and food banks. Sound Pathways will offer resources on housing and harm reduction.

HASCO Communications Manager Pam Townsend said the organization also hosted a resource fair last year during the PIT count, and that it first got involved with the count last year.

– By Angelica Relente

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com or 425-470-3742.