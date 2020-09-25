Housing Washington hosting affordable housing conference online Oct. 6

Housing Washington is hosting its 27th annual affordable housing conference Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This year’s free conference is virtual but registration is required to attend. Registration details can be found at www.housingwa.org.

Housing Washington will have 12 breakout sessions, a virtual exposition of exhibitors, and two keynote speakers — Dr. Tiffany Manuel, president of TheCaseMade, and Ijeoma Oluo, a Seattle-based author and speaker.

Topics at the conference will include:

Finding Value in Lives & Property Amid a National Pandemic, Andre Perry, Brookings Institution

Interface of Housing & Rental Markets, Dr. James Young, University of Washington

Fair Housing in a COVID Environment, Adria Buchanan, Fair Housing Center of Washington

Rural Housing in the Face of COVID-19, Marty Miller, Office of Rural & Farmworker Housing

Advancing Affordable & Equitable Transit-Oriented Development (TOD), Patience Malaba, Housing Development Consortium

Moving our Missions Forward: Grounding your Message in Racial Justice, Amy Clark, SEIU Healthcare 1199NW

Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) Designed to End Racism, Thomas Stagg, Novogradac

Voter Suppression, National Election & Impacts on Housing Rights, David Bradley, National Community Action Foundation

Bending the Curve of Homelessness – Solutions for a Post-Covid World, Dilip Wagle, McKinsey & Company

Housing Underproduction in Washington, Dr. Michael Wilkerson, ECONorthwest

Black Millennials to Homeownership with “The House then the Car” Initiative, Antoine Thomas, National Association of Real Estate Brokers

Developing a Continuum of Housing Options for the Behavioral Health Population, Melodie Pazolt, Health Care Authority; Kira Schneider, Health Care Authority;Milena Stott, Fletcher Group; Melinda Trujillo, Health Care Authority

Attendees who register for the Housing Washington virtual conference receive a discount if they choose to attend a conference on Ending Homelessness, which is being held Oct. 7 and 8, and is also virtual.

Seattle-based Housing Washington is committed to fostering racial equity and social justice across the affordable housing sector.