Sound Transit’s contractor will be working overnight Thursday, June 1 at the direct access on- and off-ramp to the HOV lane at 46th Avenue West in Lynnwood.

The ramp, next to the Lynnwood Transit Center, will be closed from 9 p.m. June 1 to 5 a.m. June 2 so crews can work on the guideway. Detours will be provided (see map).