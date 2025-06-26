How many in Snohomish County are experiencing homelessness? Annual count provides an answer

On a single night in January 2025, 1,140 people in Snohomish County were either staying in a shelter, transitional housing or living without shelter, according to the county’s Point-in-Time (PIT) Count results.

The annual PIT Count provides a snapshot of people experiencing homelessness on a single night. This year’s total count was down 1.8% from 2024, according to a news release from the Snohomish County Human Services Department. That amounts to 21 people.

Those living without shelter, 536, decreased by 14%. The number of people staying in an emergency shelter or transitional housing, 604, increased by 11%.

The number of unsheltered child-only households dropped from one to zero. The number of sheltered child-only households decreased from 19 to 17. Child-only households include only children 18 years and under.

PIT Count results show there was an increase in the total percentage of people who are Asian or Asian American, Hispanic/Latina/o/e, Middle Eastern or North African, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, and multiracial. The total percentage of those who are American Indian, Alaska Native or Indigenous, Black or African American and white decreased.

Those between the ages of 25-34 and 45-54 decreased by about 13%. Other age groups increased by about 10%. The percentage of women increased by 40.5%, and the percentage of men decreased by 58.3%. Less than 1% of people are transgender, have multiple genders, non-binary or questioning.

Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said in the news release that while there is still more work to be done, it is “good news” this year’s count is slightly lower compared to last year.

“Our county has strong partnerships with organizations that work to connect people with shelter or housing and to keep them housed. Federal funding is at risk for this crucial work, and I will continue to fight to preserve our homeless housing system while working alongside our community partners to plan for the future,” Somers said in the news release.

State and federal governments require the PIT Count. It is one of the factors that affect federal, state and local funding that addresses homelessness. The count helps showcase trends, track programs and craft solutions.

More information on the PIT Count can be found at snohomishcountywa.gov/2857/Point-In-Time.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.