How movies prepared us for the pandemic topic of virtual Sno-Isle Libraries presentation Nov. 1

“This is the End: How Movies Prepared Us for the Pandemic” is the topic of a Sno-Isle Libraries online event presented in partnership with Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 6:30-8 p.m.

From environmental disasters to nuclear disasters to unexplained doomsdays, films have explored what it could look like when the “Big One” hits or the last days come. How have these films changed how we react and behave? Humanities Washington speaker Robert Horton takes a look at how films foreshadowed and shaped our responses during the recent pandemic.

Horton is a member of the National Society of Film Critics and was a longtime film reviewer for the Seattle Weekly, The Daily Herald and KUOW radio

You can register for the event here.