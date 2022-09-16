How to be a strong leader topic of Sept. 21 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 luncheon will be welcoming Nick Anderson, the founder of Chosen Leader, to speak about how to be a strong leader.

Anderson was a career leader in corporate America and retired from leadership roles earlier this year. He spent the better part of two decades examining leadership while working in various roles through a number of local, regional and national banks.

His book, Six-Word Lessons for Middle Managers, and his brand, Chosen Leader, were launched in May 2022.

In this presentation, Anderson will examine the lives of three people: A young boy, a high school dropout and a widower. He tells the stories of each through their life journey and concludes with an analysis of what all three have in common. Why were they chosen to lead?

The luncheon will be held Sept. 21 from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, located at 20610 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.

The price to attend is $35 for members and $40 for non members.

Click here to register.