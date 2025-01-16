How to make money for your business on YouTube topic of Jan. 22 Lynnwood Chamber luncheon

“How to Make Money for Your Business on YouTube” is the topic of the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s Marketing and Networking Luncheon set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The speaker is Peter Harvey, founder and videographer with Reefcomber Studios. One of the reasons Harvey started Reefcombers Studios was to alleviate some of the frustrations associated with poor product marketing. As a business owner himself, he understands the importance of efficient and cost-effective means of advertising and promotion. In his opinion, “So much money is wasted, giving the public the wrong message.

Cost is $35 for chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $45 for late registration, after Friday, Jan. 17.

