‘How to Make Your Yard a Bird Haven’ topic of May 14 City of Lynnwood presentation

“How to Make Your Yard a Bird Haven” is the focus of a free presentation Friday, May 14 from City of Lynnwood Parks and Recreation, featuring Brian Zinke, executive director of Pilchuck Audubon Society.

Zinke will talk about how to attract resident birds, as well as those that pass through only during migration cycles. You’ll find out how to attract birds to any size yard or space and help them thrive. He will also discuss how to keep those birds safe once you’ve enticed them to your yard.

Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register, call 425-670-5050