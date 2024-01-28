How to pay for college without going broke class Jan. 30

The Pacific NW College Planning Foundation has scheduled an virtual class Tuesday, Jan. 30 about planning for and affording college. The online course, hosted by educational consultant Crystal Tate, will be focused on high school juniors, but students of all grade levels are welcome to join and learn.

The webinar begins at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast over Zoom. More details can be found here.

Examples of topics to be covered include: picking the right college, maximizing scholarship and grant opportunities, the importance of SAT/ACT tests and why procrastination can cost thousands of dollars.