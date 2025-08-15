How will Paine Field’s terminal expansion plans impact Lynnwood? Learn more at Aug. 22 chamber luncheon

How will Paine Field’s Terminal expansion plans affect Lynnwood’s business economy, tourism and infrastucture? That topic will be addressed by George Brennan,

vice president of business operations, Propeller Airports, during the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon Wednesday, Aug 22 at Embassy Suites.

Brennan joined Propeller in October 2023 after spending two years as a management consultant in New York City and nine years leading operations for high growth startups in the technology industry. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Brown University and an MBA from the University of California Haas Business school