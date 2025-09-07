High school sports roundup for Sept. 5-6, 2025

Lynnwood scoring play:
Noah Peterson 60-yard fumble recovery for a TD
Lynnwood defensive stats:
Sam Jack: INT and 2 forced fumbles
Donovan Golston: 3 tackles for loss
Jaceer Brooks: 6 tackles
Elijah Howell: 3 tackles
Records: Bellingham 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 12; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 45-0
Five different Hawks found the end zone and the defense sacked the Bruins 10 times on the way to a season-opener shutout victory.
Mountlake Terrace scoring plays:
Mason Wilson 13 yard TD run
Mason Wilson 1 yard TD run
Owen Boswell 9 yard TD run
Nate Brown 1 yard TD run
Jackson Wallis 10 yard TD pass from Mason Wilson
Cody Ekanayuake 9 yard TD run
Nathan Jauregui-Torrescano tackle in the end zoe for a safety
Mountlake Terrace individual stats:
Passing:
Mason Wilson 5 for 8, 128 yards, 1 TD
Rushing:
Mason Miller: 6 for 62 yards
Owen Boswell: 6 for 61 yards
Taylin Gates: 6 for 58 yards
Cody Ekanayuake: 4 for 44 yards
Tommy Geyer: 4 for 21 yards
Ely Meegan: 2 for 20 yards
Nate Brown: 4 for 17 yards
Receiving:
Jackson Wallis: 2 for 52 yards
Nate Brown: 2 for 40 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 for 36 yards
Defensive sacks:
Jackson Wallis 2
Mason Wilson 2
Liam Moore 2
Owen Boswell 1
Nathan Jauregui Torrescano 1
D’Andre Daigre 1
Ryan Pineda 1
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Cascade 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 12; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lindbergh 51-6
No details reported
Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Lindbergh 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Friday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.
Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 22-19 Click here to read story
Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Kamiak 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 12; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
Saturday September 6
Girls Soccer
Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 1-0
Mia Rheinheimer scored the game’s only goal on a 30-yard shot and goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes recorded a shutout as the Hawks went on the road and picked up their first victory of the season.
Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Arlington 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Monday, Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium
