High school sports roundup for Sept. 5-6, 2025

Friday, Sept. 5

Football

Bellingham defeated Lynnwood 19-7

Lynnwwod seniors defensive back Jaceer Brooks (20) and defensive lineman Noah Peterson (56) bring down Bellinghan senior running back Owen Hanstead (8) on a right side end-around sweep during the Royals-Bayhawks game Friday night at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Royals junior defensive lineman Nedim Husic (70) and senior defensive lineman Donovan Golston (54) bottle up Bayhawks senior running back Owen Hanstead (8) in the middle of the line.
Royals senior quarterback Kevin Sandhu (18) hands off to senior wide receiver Samuel Jack (7).
Royals senior wide receiver Jaceer Brooks (20) beats a Bayhawks defender to the right for a small yardage gain.
Royals junior wide receiver Ty Jensen (9) draws a pass interference penalty in the end zone from Bayhawks defender senior Zachary Gerstl (4).
Royals defensive back Samuel Jack (7) forces a fumble by Bayhawks senior wide receiver Joe Harward (1) near the end zone.
Royals senior defensive lineman Donovan Golston (54) flies in from behind in and attempt to catch Bayhawks senior running back Owen Hanstead (8).
Royals junior linebacker Elijah Howell (42) upends Bayhawks senior running back Owen Hanstead (8) for a yardage loss.

Lynnwood scoring play:
Noah Peterson 60-yard fumble recovery for a TD

Lynnwood defensive stats:
Sam Jack: INT and 2 forced fumbles
Donovan Golston: 3 tackles for loss
Jaceer Brooks: 6 tackles
Elijah Howell: 3 tackles

Records: Bellingham 1-0; Lynnwood 0-1
Lynnwood next game: vs Mountlake Terrace; Friday, Sept. 12; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Mountlake Terrace defeated Cascade 45-0

Five different Hawks found the end zone and the defense sacked the Bruins 10 times on the way to a season-opener shutout victory.

Mountlake Terrace scoring plays:

Mason Wilson 13 yard TD run
Mason Wilson 1 yard TD run
Owen Boswell 9 yard TD run
Nate Brown 1 yard TD run
Jackson Wallis 10 yard TD pass from Mason Wilson
Cody Ekanayuake 9 yard TD run
Nathan Jauregui-Torrescano tackle in the end zoe for a safety

Mountlake Terrace individual stats:

Passing:
Mason Wilson 5 for 8, 128 yards, 1 TD

Rushing:
Mason Miller: 6 for 62 yards
Owen Boswell: 6 for 61 yards
Taylin Gates: 6 for 58 yards
Cody Ekanayuake: 4 for 44 yards
Tommy Geyer: 4 for 21 yards
Ely Meegan: 2 for 20 yards
Nate Brown: 4 for 17 yards

Receiving:
Jackson Wallis: 2 for 52 yards
Nate Brown: 2 for 40 yards
Owen Boswell: 1 for 36 yards

Defensive sacks:
Jackson Wallis 2
Mason Wilson 2
Liam Moore 2
Owen Boswell 1
Nathan Jauregui Torrescano 1
D’Andre Daigre 1
Ryan Pineda 1

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-0; Cascade 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Lynnwood; Friday, Sept. 12; 5 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Edmonds-Woodway defeated Lindbergh 51-6

Edmonds-Woodway senior wide receiver Zachary Gizzi (3) goes up for a high-yardage catch over
Lindbergh sophomore center back B.B. Bourgeois Jr. (1) during the Warriors-Eagles game Friday
night at Edmonds School District Stadium. (Photos by Michael Bury)
Warriors senior linebacker Carmelo LaRocca (5) pressures Eagles sophomore quarterback B.B.
Bourgeois Jr. (1) right off the line.
Warriors senior defensive lineman Edson Belizaire (56) is a fraction too late to avoid a roughing
call on Eagles junior punter Oliver Daniels (16).
Warriors senior wide receiver Julian Gray (17) eyes an incoming pass in front of Eagles junior wide receiver Jasiah Herman (15) before a frustrating drop just short of the end zone.
Warriors junior running back Nathan Schlack (16) muscles into the line for a short-yardage gain.
Warriors senior running back Mohammed Elwasch (2) makes a catch for a touchdown.
Warriors junior linebacker Jesse Ray and junior defensive back Nicholas Stumpf (30) make a stop
at the line.
Warriors sophomore defensive back Bjorn Beckstron (82) takes down Eagles junior wide receiver Oliver Daniels (16) for a short kickoff return.

No details reported

Records: Edmonds-Woodway 1-0; Lindbergh 0-1
Edmonds-Woodway next game: at Monroe; Friday, Sept. 12; 7 p.m.

Meadowdale defeated Kamiak 22-19
Records: Meadowdale 1-0; Kamiak 0-1
Meadowdale next game: vs Shorewood; Friday, Sept. 12; 8 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

Saturday September 6

Girls Soccer

Mountlake Terrace defeated Arlington 1-0

Mia Rheinheimer scored the game’s only goal on a 30-yard shot and goalkeeper Jordyn Stokes recorded a shutout as the Hawks went on the road and picked up their first victory of the season.

Records: Mountlake Terrace 1-1; Arlington 0-1
Mountlake Terrace next game: vs Cascade; Monday, Sept. 8; 7:30 p.m. at Edmonds Stadium

