Reminder: World Diversity Day with world café at Edmonds CC May 21

The Snohomish County Human Rights Commission will celebrate World Diversity Day with a world café event at Edmonds Community College from 12:30-3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21.

The event is in partnership with the Edmonds Community College Equity and Inclusion Department and Communities of Color Coalition. Through dialogue and development, the organizations hope to:

raise awareness about the importance of intercultural dialogue, diversity and inclusion.

build a community of individuals committed to support diversity with real and everyday-life gestures.

combat polarization and stereotypes to improve understanding and cooperation among people from different cultures.

All are invited to join students, community leaders, elected officials and neighbors to participate in the world café to celebrate social and cultural diversity.

The event will be held in Woodway 202 at Edmonds Community College, 20000 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood.