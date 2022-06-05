Hundreds attend Lynnwood’s 7th annual Cops & Kids event

The Lynnwood Police Department welcomed hundreds to its 7th annual Cops & Kids event on Saturday morning. Children were able to interact with police vehicles, learn about fingerprinting techniques, play games, win prizes, watch the police drone in action and get to know Lynnwood police officers.

A K-9 demonstration was also held with K-9 Cannon.

Kool Kidz Ice Cream offered frozen treats to attendees and Lynnwood’s School of Rock played live music throughout the event.