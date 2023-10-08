Hundreds enjoy morning run during 15th Annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament

Hundreds of parents, students, teachers and community members woke up bright and early Saturday to raise money for the Foundation for Edmonds School District at its 15th Annual Celebrate Schools 5K and Futsal Tournament. They were greeted by slightly muggy, but otherwise bright and cheery weather. Those who participated in the 5k portion of the event were also greeted by many young cheerleaders.

The first participant to cross the finish line was Peter Hanson, a 6th grade teacher from College Place Elementary, who finished in 20 minutes, 7 seconds. Coming in just seconds behind him were College Place Middle School student Harrison Miller and Andrew Gladhill, a community member with family in the district.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis