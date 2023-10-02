Hundreds gather to discuss the drug crisis with author Sam Quinones

The Snohomish County-based Mayors and Business Leaders for Public Safety coalition hosted author and former journalist Sam Quinones last week to discuss his findings on the fentanyl crisis.

About 230 guests – a mix of citizens, police officers, sheriff deputies and city officials across Snohomish County – gathered at Cavelero Mid High School in Lake Stevens Sept. 28 to discuss the growing fentanyl and methamphetamine epidemic.

With the uptick in fentanyl busts in Snohomish County, Quinones is getting people’s attention. His first book, Dreamland, was published in 2015 and chronicled the growing meth crisis. His second book, The Least of Us: True Tales of America and Hope in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth, focuses on recovery.

“I haven’t read his books, but I want to hear what he has to say,” said Nicole Rundle, a substance abuse professional. “Awareness is important.”

Quinones took the audience through a history of fentanyl and how it relates to meth. Both drugs are entirely synthetic and do not require organic compounds. This contrasts with heroin, which uses opium poppies and cocaine, made from coca plants.

The process, Quinones explains, is industrial. There is no need for fertilizer or water for crops; there is no need for acreage to grow the plants and then wait to harvest and process them while avoiding authorities. And just like legitimate businesses, the reduced cost of production means fentanyl and meth are cheaper and more available.

“It’s a constant year-round supply,” Quinones said.

Independently, the chemicals to make fentanyl and meth are legal. However, when combined and processed in a specific way, they become a controlled substance, a classification that can be temporarily dodged.

According to Quinones, what makes meth and fentanyl illegal is the same as for many other designer drugs:the recipe variations used to create them. Once a recipe is declared illegal, it is altered enough to escape classification until legislation can catch up.

The chemical changes in the recipe can result in adverse chemical changes in the brain. Quinones draws a correlation between the rise in schizophrenia and psychosis symptoms and the change in meth recipes used in 2009, when manufacturers switched from ephedrine to a chemical called P2P.

Rock bottom might be death

Quinones explained that the evolution of the drug recipes also resulted in more potent forms. These more-powerful versions became far more addictive than their predecessors. The combination of powerful drugs with changes in cognition makes recovery more difficult.

“With these drugs, rock bottom might be death,” Quinones said.

Quinones said that multiple overdoses create brain impairment—and these repeated overdoses with little time for the brain to recover compound issues. The change in cognition leads to the person not seeking help when they have reached rock bottom.

“They’re not able to move to a decision of not using,” Quinones said. “In a weird way, people get addicted to the street as much as to drugs.”

In this situation, he said it’s crucial to use criminal charges as leverage to push people toward rehabilitation and that drug courts allow for a clean record after recovery.

“When people get into recovery, it’s a great idea for them not to have charges,” Quinones said. “So that they can actually find housing, so they can actually find work.”

Hope

Though the stories of the drugs’ hold over a person seem like a tale of impossible odds, Quinones also has stories of hope in his book, The Least of Us.

The book tells how people have recovered and reclaimed their lives from addiction. The subjects found meaning again, without drugs or the street. The key is giving the person something to live for besides their next high.

Quinones explained that re-establishing a connection between the addicted and their community is vital to recovery. As he found when writing The Least of Us, relationships help people pull through to the other side of addiction, and a support structure means all the difference between a life of, and possible death from, addiction and a life of recovery.

— Story and photos by Rick Sinnett



