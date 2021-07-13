Hundreds left without power after tree falls on power lines along Ash Way

Hundreds of Lynnwood residents were left without power Monday afternoon after a tree fell onto power lines along Ash Way.

Around 2:15 p.m., PUD crews responded to multiple reports of power outages after a downed tree knocked out power on Ash Way from 132nd Street Southwest to 148th Street Southwest. Crews arrived on the scene at 3 p.m. to clear the debris and repair the damaged lines, said PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney.

As of 7 p.m., 247 customers were still without power, according to the PUD outage webpage.

It was not immediately unclear why the tree fell.

