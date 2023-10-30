Hundreds of families drive through a Halloween Hullabaloo

More, please.
About 350 families drove through a fantastic candyland Saturday at the annual Halloween Hullabaloo. Volunteers across the city came together for the City of Lynnwood-hosted event. They built elaborate costumes and backdrops that gave kids the chance to speak to their favorite characters at over 52 candy-collecting locations.
— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.