Hundreds of families drive through a Halloween Hullabaloo

Posted: October 29, 2023

More, please.

The cat in the hat awaits her next visitor
A minion among minions.
The type of pirates that give more than they take.
Paw Patrol has become a squadron of steeds, it seems.
A pair of crayons from the Edmonds School District.
A chef naturally provides the best treats.
Move along, nothing to see here
Call the police! Some guy’s got a knife through the head!
Characters were at home in their own custom-made backdrops.
On the right is a worker bee. On the left… is a worker.
The Lollipop King and his scepter.
One mermaid who does not realize she is in danger of having her voice stolen from her.
Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell dressed as Ms. Frizzle and her magic schoolbus.
A gentle reminder as the candy path comes to a close.

About 350 families drove through a fantastic candyland Saturday at the annual Halloween Hullabaloo. Volunteers across the city came together for the City of Lynnwood-hosted event. They built elaborate costumes and backdrops that gave kids the chance to speak to their favorite characters at over 52 candy-collecting locations.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

