Hundreds ring in holidays at Lynnwood Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair
Posted: December 3, 2022 9
The first-ever Lynnwood Jingle Bell Breakfast and Craft Fair came to the Lynnwood Convention Center Saturday, drawing several hundred to enjoy breakfast, musical performances, craft activities, a visit with Santa, and booths featuring local vendors.
