Hurst avoids campaign violation penalties; Binda allegations under review

Lynnwood City Councilmembers George Hurst, who is running for mayor, and Josh Binda, seeking reelection, faced Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) investigations earlier this summer following alleged campaign finance violations.

The PDC didn’t penalize Hurst for what PDC Compliance Officer Tanya Mercier said were minor reporting errors, as Hurst made the corrections less than two weeks after learning of the complaint. The commission, however, has not yet released a decision on Binda’s case.

Conner Edwards filed the complaints against both candidates. Since 2016, Edwards has filed 1,072 PDC complaints in jurisdictions across the state.

Binda complaint: Edwards filed three complaints on July 11, July 16 and Aug. 6, alleging the following:

Late submission of his May 2025 financial report.

Alleged incomplete financial reporting for his 2021 campaign. Binda updated this report following the May complaint.

Early submission of his 2025 pre-election financial report, potentially indicating inaccurate reporting.

Failure to provide details regarding a purchase of campaign flyers.

No expense or in-kind reports regarding his campaign P.O. Box or website.

Failure to list his campaign party expenses on his 2025 pre-election financial report.

Failure to respond to Edwards’ request to view Binda’s financial records within the state-mandated 10-day window.

Per state law, the hearings for each case must occur within 90 days after the complaint was filed.

Hurst complaint: Edwards filed one complaint on May 26 alleging the following:

Hurst reported a 2021 campaign ending fund balance of $241.38. In 2025, he reported a $0 starting campaign balance, suggesting incomplete reporting.

Failure to submit details regarding a purchase of business cards and other campaign materials in his April 2025 financial report.

Hurst responded to the complaint June 10, saying he had corrected the reports. PDC staff issued its decision July 31 and did not impose a fine.

Both Binda and Hurst have faced complaints alleging financial reporting violations in previous elections. PDC records show Hurst was not fined for any of the four complaints filed against him since 2018.

Since his election in 2021, Binda accumulated $1,550 in PDC fines for late campaign and financial disclosure filings. He didn’t pay the full balance until May 2025, two years after the initial deadline. In 2021, the PDC also found that Binda spent $3,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses.

Hurst is seeking to unseat incumbent Mayor Christine Frizzell in the November election. Binda, seeking re-election for Council Pos. 3, is opposed by political newcomer Bryce Owings, who edged the incumbent by 87 votes in the Aug. 5 primary election.

In addition to the mayoral race, a total of four Lynnwood City Council races are on the Nov. 4 ballot.

