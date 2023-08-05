Hustle Basketball Camp at Edmonds’ Frances Anderson Center Aug. 8-10

Hustle Basketball Camp — open to boys and girls ages 7-12 — will run 9-11 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 8-10, at the Frances Anderson Center.
Open to all levels, this three-day basketball skills camp will include a ball-handling session and campers will be able to compete in games to win prizes. A camp t-shirt is included.
Cost is $150. Click here to register.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.