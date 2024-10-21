Hybrid cooking demo: Delicious and cost-effective dishes with beans

October 21, 2024
Photo by Ella Olsson.

Discover creative and delicious ways to incorporate beans into your meals. Join registered dietician Christy Goff from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23 for a Verdant Health Commission-sponsored free cooking demonstration. Beans are not only low in calories and cost-effective but also packed with essential nutrients. Goff invites you to explore creative recipes that highlight the versatility of beans, making them a healthy and budget-friendly addition to your diet.

The cooking class is offered as a hybrid event. You can attend in person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center,  4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Limited seating is available and you must arrive by 5:50 pm to enter the Demo Kitchen — enter through the back doors that face the large parking lot.

You can also attend the demonstration class virtually via Zoom. A Zoom link will be emailed 24-48 hours before the session to individuals who register to attend virtually.

You can learn more and register here.

