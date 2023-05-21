I-405 reduced to one lane near I-5 in Lynnwood for overnight pavement repair starting May 22

Southbound Interstate 405 will be reduced to a single lane between the I-5 interchange in Lynnwood and State Route 527 in Bothell for five nights beginning Monday, May 22. The ramp from northbound I-5 to southbound I-405 also will be closed.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace bridge headers as part of a pavement repair project that is nearing completion. This work will help preserve the highway and create a smoother ride for travelers.

The nightly work will be between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. beginning Monday, May 22, through the morning of Friday, May 26. It will resume for one night Tuesday, May 30.

Southbound I-405 will be reduced to a single lane between I-5 and SR 527. When all general-purpose lanes close, vehicles will use the express toll lanes, which are free to use nightly between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The northbound I-5 ramp to southbound I-405 will close.

The southbound I-5 ramp to southbound I-405 will be reduced to one lane.

Southbound SR 525 near the I-405 intersection will be reduced to one lane.

Travelers also should watch for reduced speed limits near work zones, expect delays and consider alternate routes. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.