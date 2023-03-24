I-5 express lanes in Seattle closed for maintenance March 25

The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will be closed Saturday, March 25 for routine maintenance. They will close at 11 p.m. on Friday, March 24 and not reopen until 8 a.m. Sunday, March 26, when the normal weekend schedule resumes.

People should expect adjacent delays on I-5 in Seattle, southbound during the morning hours, and northbound during the afternoon and evening.

A full closure is needed for the safety of Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews and commuters while work is completed over the express lanes on the Ship Canal Bridge. Crews will do routine cleaning of the drains, or scuppers, above the roadway. For safety reasons, this work must be completed during the daylight hours.