I-5 express lanes in Seattle will close July 16 for maintenance

The Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle will close for maintenance beginning at 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday, July 16. During the closure, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will replace two ramp attenuators in the express lanes.

The express lanes will return to normal operation in the southbound direction at 5 a.m. Monday, July 17.

People should plan for increased traffic on I-5 mainline through Seattle during the closure and allow extra travel time.