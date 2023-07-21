I-5 lane reductions on Ship Canal Bridge mornings July 22-23

Posted: July 21, 2023 7
Southbound I-5 approaching the Ship Canal Bridge.

Northbound and southbound directions of Interstate 5 on the Ship Canal Bridge will be reduced by a single right lane from 5:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23.

Washington State Department of Transportation bridge maintenance crews will be conducting bridge inspections on the Ship Canal Bridge deck.

Closure details:

From 5:30 to 11 a.m. July 22 and July 23, crews will close a single right lane on the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge.

  • Northbound, a single right lane will close Saturday, July 22 (mileposts 168.3 to 169)
  • Southbound, a single right lane will close Sunday, July 23 (mileposts 169.5 to 168.4)

People should plan for alternate routes or expect delays.

People can receive real-time roadway and weather information via the WSDOT mobile app, the real-time travel map, or by following the WSDOT Traffic Twitter account.

