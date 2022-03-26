I-5 lanes, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work next week

Several overnight lane and ramp closures are planned on State Route 104 and Interstate 5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension.

– Two left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Sunday, March 27 through the morning of Friday, April 1.

– The eastbound State Route 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, March 28 through the morning of Friday, April 1.

– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to eastbound SR 104 will close from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, March 28 through the morning of Friday, April 1.

– The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104 will close from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Monday, March 28 through the morning of Wednesday, March 30.

– The two right lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly from Sunday, April 3 through the morning of Friday, April 8. The 220th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed during that time.