I-5 overnight lane and ramp closures between Everett and Marysville starting March 12

Drivers planning to use Interstate 5 between Everett and Marysville can expect multiple overnight lane closures through late March as Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews work on three adjoining construction projects.
Starting as soon as Sunday, March 12, and continuing through Thursday, March 23, lane closures will be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Contractors are coordinating lane closures to minimize impacts, but drivers should expect delays through the extended work zone.
The work is weather dependent.
The project areas include:
- Northbound I-5 between Lowell Road and the Snohomish River Bridge: Pavement repairs, expansion joint repairs and pavement grinding for a continuing pavement rehabilitation and bridge preservation project.
- Northbound I-5 from Marine View Drive to State Route 529, southbound I-5 from SR 529 to Snohomish River Bridge: Shoulder repaving and median barrier placement for the upcoming northbound I-5 HOV lane extension.
- Northbound I-5 at 12th Street Northeast: Work to replace a concrete girder on the 12th Street Northeast overpass.
