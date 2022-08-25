I-5 seismic project will reduce Maple Road near Lynnwood to one lane Aug. 26

People who use Maple Road to cross over northbound Interstate 5 near Lynnwood should plan for delays between Alder Way and Butternut Road during the daytime Friday, Aug. 26.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will reduce the roadway to one lane, controlled by flaggers, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The closure is for work on a project to help the bridge stand up to a major earthquake.

The work is part of WSDOT’s seismic retrofit program to help keep major highways open after an earthquake. Contractor crews are adding concrete and steel reinforcing between girders and wrapping steel “jackets” around the columns. These could help keep the bridge over I-5 standing in a major earthquake.