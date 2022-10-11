I-5 seismic work requires daytime lane closure Wednesday on Northgate Way in Seattle

Commuters who use westbound Northgate Way in Seattle should plan for a daytime right-lane closure between Corliss and Second Avenues from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. All on-ramps and off-ramps for Interstate 5 will be open and accessible during this work.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the lane for concrete work. The closure is for a project to help the I-5 overpass stand up to a major earthquake.

The work is part of WSDOT’s seismic retrofit program to help keep major highways open after an earthquake. Contractor crews are adding concrete and steel reinforcing between girders and wrapping steel “jackets” around the columns.