I-5, SR 104 ramps and lanes to close overnight for light rail work next week

There will be several overnight lane and ramp closures on State Route 104 and Interstate 5 next week as Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension. Drivers are asked to plan ahead for the following closures:

The two left lanes of southbound I-5 between 220th Street Southwest and 228th Street Southwest will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. from Sunday, April 10 through the morning of Wednesday, April 13. One of the lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning.

The two left lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 228th Street Southwest will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. from Sunday, April 10 through the morning of Wednesday, April 13. One of the lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. each morning.

The two right lanes of northbound I-5 between SR 104 and 228th Street Southwest will close nightly from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from Wednesday, April 13 through the morning of Friday, April 15.

The westbound and eastbound SR 104 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. from Wednesday, April 13 through the morning of Friday, April 15 to remove falsework around the light rail bridges.