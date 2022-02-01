‘I Love Lynnwood’ movement launching with sculpture unveiling at convention center Feb. 14

“I Love Lynnwood” is officially launching on Feb. 14, and everyone is invited.

“I Love Lynnwood” was started by the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (LPFD) to increase tourism, highlight and support local businesses and shed light on the diversity that Lynnwood has to offer. This event has been in the works for over three years.

Mayor Christine Frizzell will open the event with a speech about the community, followed by the unveiling of a new sculpture by local Korean-American artist BK Choi.

The 12-foot, heart-shaped sculpture will be covered in jogakbo, a traditional Korean wrapping cloth. Choi’s jogakbo will have pink, blue, green and yellow in honor of Lynnwood’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission decals with the message “All Are Welcome.”

Choi’s design was selected out of more than 25 applications. City of Lynnwood Community Programs Coordinator Fred Wong said Choi’s design was selected because it tells a captivating story of both his Korean and American heritage.

“He (Choi) always felt that Lynnwood was a welcoming city for him and his family,” Wong said. “This is his idea to combine his heritage and his love of Lynnwood.”

In addition to Choi’s sculpture, a 30-foot-wide “Lynnwood” sign will be installed in front of the Convention Center. There will also be a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the launch of the event.

It’s rumored that the first 62 people who show up will receive a coffee card for a local coffee shop – in honor of 62 years of Lynnwood.

The LPFD is also encouraging community members to use the hashtag #Ilovelynnwood on social media posts when visiting local businesses or parks in the area.

The launch is being held at the Lynnwood Convention Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W., and will start at 11 a.m.