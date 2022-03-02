Ice dancing coach, father of Olympian, to speak at Lynnwood Chamber meeting March 16

Stephen Baker, a Lynnwood ice dancing coach who is also the father of ice dancing Olympian Jean-Luc Baker, will be the featured speaker at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s Wednesday, March 16 luncheon at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., in Lynnwood.

Stephen Baker is a National Pair Skating Champion, a world competitor for Great Britain and a Team USA coach. He is married to Olympian Ice Dance Champion Sharon Baker.

The in-person meeting will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16.

You can register here.