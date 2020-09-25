If you’ve received state unemployment benefits, you may be eligible for additional federal dollars

Washington state worker who received unemployment benefits between July 26 and Sept. 5 may also be eligible for additional federal benefits under the Lost Wages Assistance program.

That’s according to the Washington State Employment Security Department, which encourages workers to log in to their unemployment account to determine if they are eligible.

Lost Wages Assistance is a temporary federal program that provides an additional $300 in unemployment benefits for eligible claimants for the weeks ending Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and Sept. 5, 2020.

“These additional funds to help unemployed workers are welcome – providing much needed assistance to Washingtonians and their families during this crisis,” said ESD Commissioner Suzi LeVine.