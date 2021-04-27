Ijeoma Oluo to speak at YWCA Stand Against Racism event April 30

The YWCA Seattle/King/Snohomish brings keynote speaker and New York Times best-selling author Ijeoma Oluo to its first digital Stand Against Racism event Friday, April 30.

Held online, this year’s event celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Stand Against Racism in Seattle, presented by YWCA’s People of Color Executive Council (POCEC) for more than a decade.

Virtual doors open at 11:45 a.m. and the event will run from noon to 1 p.m.



YWCA’s Stand Against Racism is an annual event in April that brings together thousands of people across the country to raise awareness of structural and systemic racism, take collective action for equity, and build community in the fight for racial justice. To learn more, visit standagainstracism.org.

Register for this free event on Town Hall’s website. A link will be shared after registration.