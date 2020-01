In partnership with Imagine Children’s Museum, the Lynnwood Library is hosting a 30-minute science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program on Wednesdays, with the first class Jan. 8 from 7:30-8 p.m.

The program encourages preschool-age children to explore the world around them. This program is developmentally appropriate for children 3-5 years old. Due to supplies, space is limited to 30 children at each class.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W.