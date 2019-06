Marlina Velasco is the speaker at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce breakfast meeting his Thursday, June 27. Her topic: “How To Get Immediate Results From Social Media?”

Velasco is a metabolic fitness and nutrition coach at Anytime Fitness Lynnwood and

marketing director at Independent Univera Associate.

The meeting will be from 7:30 – 9 a.m. at Edmonds Community College, Gateway Hall, Room 352, 6600 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. Learn more and register here.