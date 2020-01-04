Immediate strike threat averted as Swedish and health care workers agree to continue contract talks

Emerging from all-night marathon bargaining sessions, officials from Swedish Hospital and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which represents more than 13,000 affected nurses and caregivers statewide, announced Friday morning that they are extending contract negotiations.

Both sides agree that while several key issues remain to be resolved, they are encouraged that meaningful progress is being made. Represented Swedish health care workers have been without a contract since July.

In a statement issued Friday morning, SEIU said it has postponed its strike notice and agreed to expedited bargaining, in light of what it called Swedish’s “commitments to make progress in bargaining by resolving patient safety and recruitment and retention concerns.” The statement went on to explain that these included Swedish’s withdrawal of proposals that would reduce paid time off and medical benefits and allow subcontracting.

Swedish also issued a Friday morning statement, saying that both sides have agreed to intensive negotiations through next week (Sunday, Jan. 5-Friday, Jan. 10), “in partnership with federal mediators, to work toward a final contract agreement.”

Referring to the union’s agreement to hold off on issuing a strike notification while negotiations are ongoing, Swedish added, “We believe this is a positive step toward reaching a mutually acceptable agreement constructively and in good faith. With this development, Swedish is optimistic that we can come to an agreement at the bargaining table.”

For additional background, see previous coverage of the August informational picket, the union’s December announcement of an imminent strike and last week’s breakdown of negotiations.